Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BID. Zacks Investment Research raised Sothebys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sothebys from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Sothebys alerts:

Shares of NYSE BID opened at $56.53 on Monday. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sothebys’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sothebys by 34.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sothebys by 339.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sothebys in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sothebys in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sothebys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.