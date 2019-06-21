Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,786,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 8,472,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 111,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

