SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS shares last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.1145 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.