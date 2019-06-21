Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SCL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $200,599.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares valued at $486,759. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.