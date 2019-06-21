Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.72. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 2,207 shares changing hands.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 329.68% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

About Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

