Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Rose Peabody Lynch Sells 3,390 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rose Peabody Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80.

SHOO opened at $31.80 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

