Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,655,089.60 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Matt Cohler sold 148,820 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $4,655,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,625. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 3.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,733,000 after buying an additional 38,998 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 719,063 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,016,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

