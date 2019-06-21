Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Carnival Put Options (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,384 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,459% compared to the typical volume of 602 put options.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,844,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,518 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Carnival by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,718,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Carnival by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,207,000 after purchasing an additional 293,077 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Carnival by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,261,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

