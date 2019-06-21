Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.70

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and traded as high as $19.05. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 3,064 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 4.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

