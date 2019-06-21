Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,829,700 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other news, Director Richard J. Giromini acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 610,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,279. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -720.00%.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

