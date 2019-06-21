Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,293,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 6,799,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.59. 4,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,861. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

