Suretly Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $275.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Suretly has a total market cap of $166,348.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00006766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $766.73 or 0.07325859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00035602 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000261 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,658 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.