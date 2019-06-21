Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $12.48. Takkt shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 63,229 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.35 ($21.34).

The stock has a market cap of $817.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24.

Takkt Company Profile (ETR:TTK)

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

