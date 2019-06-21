Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TATE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 755.63 ($9.87).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATE opened at GBX 738.80 ($9.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Hampton sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £2,414,250 ($3,154,645.24).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.