Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Update

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,351,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,157,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,467.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 4,092.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 473,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 462,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,334,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

TCO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.20. 719,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,764. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.