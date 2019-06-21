Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.85. Technicolor shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,145 shares traded.

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

