Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $382,869.78 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Karen Boylan sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.22, for a total value of $382,869.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,280.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.73. 275,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,708. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $337.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.