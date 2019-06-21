Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 32,942,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 4,902,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,729. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, China International Capital began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.