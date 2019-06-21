TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.33. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 30,883 shares.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

