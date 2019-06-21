Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price decreased by Compass Point from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Group began coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.27.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $49.71 on Monday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 46,557 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $2,950,782.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 106,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $6,731,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,109 shares of company stock worth $10,409,698. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 61.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $3,276,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 37.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

