Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.98

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $16.81. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 237,944 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$664.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$40,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,247,206.47. Also, Director Lucille Miller purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, with a total value of C$26,002.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,532.58. Insiders have acquired 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $291,599 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

