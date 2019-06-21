TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TransAlta to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities upgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TransAlta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

