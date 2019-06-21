Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Santander raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 427,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141,191 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

