TrueUSD Price Tops $0.99 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kuna, Binance and Bitso. TrueUSD has a market cap of $222.84 million and $310.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00362428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.92 or 0.02106612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00138082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 224,089,826 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Binance, IDEX, Cryptopia, Bitso, Crex24, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, WazirX, HitBTC, Upbit, Koinex, CoinTiger, HBUS and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

