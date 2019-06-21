Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given a $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $63.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,330,000 after purchasing an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,944,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $16,047,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5,859.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 321,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 316,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

