Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.80.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $167.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

