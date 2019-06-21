USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,532,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 1,675,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 199,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,346. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.45.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

