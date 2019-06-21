VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.11. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 7,886 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 977.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

