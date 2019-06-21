Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

