Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $100,886.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $100,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $106,615.60.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $922,380.48.

On Monday, April 15th, Elan Moriah sold 11,559 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $721,975.14.

On Friday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80.

VRNT stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,750,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

