Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) CFO Amar Maletira Sells 14,844 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amar Maletira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,729. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,704,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,300,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,286,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

