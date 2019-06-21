Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.03. Visionstate shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

