Wabi (WABI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,096.00

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Wabi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00373390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.26 or 0.02269818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wabi Profile

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

