Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.32.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $313.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,480,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $144,309,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,369,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,274,630 shares of company stock worth $836,609,948. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,899.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

