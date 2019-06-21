WandX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $419.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. WandX has a total market cap of $252,839.00 and approximately $419.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WandX has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One WandX token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $730.48 or 0.07529536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037736 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001297 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015570 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

WandX Profile

WAND is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

