Warburg Research Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC8. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.44 ($108.66).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €97.95 ($113.90) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a fifty-two week high of €110.80 ($128.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

