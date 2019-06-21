Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Short Interest Update

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,499,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,593,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $187.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.05 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 194.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

