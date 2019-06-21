Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $930.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 971.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,702 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.