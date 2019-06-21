Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $19.15 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

