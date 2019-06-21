WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.50. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 14,683 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

