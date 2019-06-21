Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

In other news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares in the company, valued at $570,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

