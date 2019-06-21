Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.73 Million

Analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $44.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Clarus posted sales of $45.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $232.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $249.72 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $252.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 104,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,570. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $409.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

