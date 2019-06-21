Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Sell

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRNA. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

DRNA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 366,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.24. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

