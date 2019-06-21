Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

