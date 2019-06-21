Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002419 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $32,938.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00360218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.02104861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00137954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $777.22 or 0.07256938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 25,492,500 coins and its circulating supply is 19,015,500 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

