ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.52.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.