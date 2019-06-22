$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Federated Investors posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.09 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

FII stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,509. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $88,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,549 shares of company stock worth $3,292,965 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 995,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958,227 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $9,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 240.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 261,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

