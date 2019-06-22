$153.80 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to report $153.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.90 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $124.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $617.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $626.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.80 million, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $664.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,061,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 478,545 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $31,311,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $4,265,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $419,000.

SIC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,897. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

