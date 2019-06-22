AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,631,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.07. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.70 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,954.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AAR by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

