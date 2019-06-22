Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body’s immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company’s products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADXS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advaxis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of ADXS opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.68. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

